Hyderabad: Leo, the latest release starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has created quite a buzz at the box office. Within a week of its release, the action thriller has made its mark as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. On the sixth day since its release, Leo raked in an impressive Rs 32.45 crore across India. However, on its seventh day, it is anticipated to experience a significant drop in earnings.

Early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk suggest a decline of over 53% for Leo resulting in collections of Rs 15.01 crore across all languages in India. This brings the film's total domestic net collections to Rs 264.56 crore. The latest to be out from Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), Leo had a phenomenal start, making Rs 64 crore on its first day of release, which was a Thursday. It continued to perform well, adding Rs 35 crore on the second day, Rs 39 crore on the third day, Rs 41 crore on the fourth day, and Rs 35 crore on the fifth day.

Leo has not only become the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year but also ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Furthermore, it stands as the highest-grossing film in Vijay's illustrious career. On the sixth day, which coincided with the holiday of Vijay Dashmi, the film achieved an impressive 65% occupancy for its primary Tamil-language version. This mid-week performance indicates the strong approval of fans for Lokesh's work. While a significant portion of the film's revenue comes from Tamil Nadu, it is also delivering remarkable numbers in Kerala.