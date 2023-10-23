LEO BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 5 THALAPATHY VIJAY STARRER TO CROSS RS 200 CRORE MARK IN INDIA

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is causing a sensation at the box office in India and abroad, gaining significant attention and impressive earnings. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is expected to accumulate an outstanding sum of Rs 207.76 crore in India within five days of its release. Notably, Leo has already surpassed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark globally.

Leo, which opened in theatres with a whopping Rs 64.8 crore at the box office in India, has witnessed a slight drop in the following days, however, the film is likely to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in just five days of its release. Early estimates by Sacnilk suggest that the action thriller is likely to rake in Rs 25.81 crore on day 5 in India, which is its lowest collection so far. With this, the film's five-day total collection is estimated at Rs 207.76 crore.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, Leo features Thalapathy Vijay and also marks the entry of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt into the Tamil film industry. This film has garnered attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for its director, who has raised the bar in the industry with the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).