LEO BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 4 THALAPATHY VIJAY STARRER INCHES CLOSE TO RS 200 CR MARK IN INDIA

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest offering Leo is setting the box office on fire, both in India and abroad, with remarkable collections and growing buzz. According to the data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is on track to accumulate amass Rs 179.71 crore in India after its four-day theatrical run. Remarkably, Leo has already crossed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark globally, although the precise figures for day 4 in worldwide collections are yet to be disclosed.

In India, Leo has been a sensation, particularly on its first Saturday, amassing a substantial Rs 40 crore at the box office. The film's initial two days saw earnings of Rs 64 crore and Rs 35 crore, respectively. On day 4, Leo is projected to have garnered around Rs 40 crore nett in the domestic market, across languages.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan announced that Leo had indeed crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone overseas. However, there appears to be an air of caution surrounding the film's future prospects, especially in overseas markets. Vijaybalan expressed concerns about its recovery in international territories in the days to come.

Ramesh Bala, another expert in the film trade, provided additional insights into the overseas market's dynamics. He emphasized that the overseas market is a combination of factors, citing the example of Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu, released earlier in the year, and how it performed in the United States. He attributed the performance not solely to the star but to the overall package, including the director's popularity. Bala further noted that Leo was trailing behind Jailer at the US box office, with Jailer pulling in higher revenue on the first Saturday. This underlines the significance of competition and varying factors influencing a film's performance in different regions.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, Leo stars Thalapathy Vijay and marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. The film has generated substantial attention, not only for its star-studded cast but also for its director, who has raised expectations in the industry with LCU - Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Despite a few hiccups along the way, such as the cancellation of the audio event, Leo has succeeded in maintaining audience engagement and excitement, right from the word go while promotional assets added to the anticipation. As Thalapathy Vijay starrer continues its theatrical run, it will be intriguing to observe whether it can sustain its momentum and box office success, and how it will be received by audiences worldwide.