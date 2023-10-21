LEO BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 3 THALAPATHY VIJAY STARRER TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY AFTER WITNESSING A MAJOR DROP IN INDIA

Hyderabad: After starting its box office journey with historic numbers, the collections of Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial venture Leo dropped significantly on the second day. Headlined by superstar Thalapathy Vijay, the film, however, is likely to witness slight growth on day 3, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

On its opening day, Leo garnered a worldwide gross of Rs 140 crore, with Rs 64.8 crore netT collections in India. However, on the second day, the collections dropped to Rs 36 crore, marking a 44% decrease, as reported by Sacnilk. On the third day, the film is expected to show some improvement, potentially earning Rs 38.73 crore net in the domestic market, bringing the domestic haul to Rs 140.41 crore. Notably, the film is performing exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu, which is Vijay's primary market.

Leo faced various challenges leading up to its release, including objections to its poster and the cancellation of the audio launch event. Despite the cancellation of early morning shows in Tamil Nadu, the film managed to secure a strong opening day. While it appeared to have outperformed Rajinikanth's Jailer on the first day, it remains to be seen if Leo can maintain its momentum. Jailer had a lifetime worldwide gross of Rs 604.25 crore and was the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.