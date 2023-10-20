Hyderabad: Thalapthy Vijay's latest movie, Leo, made a grand debut in cinemas on Thursday. The film is said to have earned Rs 63 crore nett in India on its opening day while it emerged as the biggest worldwide opener of the year across all Indian film industries. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Leo managed to gross Rs 140 crore globally on its opening day. The film, however, is looking at a decline of over 48 % in the domestic market on day 2, hints early estimate by Sacnilk.

Sacnilk's preliminary estimates suggest that the film is expected to earn around Rs 32.51 crore nett in India on the second day, bringing the two-day domestic haul to Rs 95.51 crore. Although Leo had a substantial 1282 shows in Chennai, it remains to be seen if the film can sustain the initial momentum it gained on its opening day. It's worth noting that Tamil-language films often frontload their collections because distributors include pre-release revenue in the opening day figures.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the release of Leo was marred by various controversies, particularly in the Hindi and Telugu regions. Vijay has been on a successful streak with hits like Master, Beast, and Varisu. Leo is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which began with Vikram and features a crossover of characters from Lokesh's Kaithi.