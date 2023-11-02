According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is estimated to bring in Rs 3 crore on day 15, bringing the total collection of the film to Rs 317.95 crore. It is worth noting that Leo failed to surpass Rajinikanth's Jailer, which earned 3.05 crore on its 15th day. Despite this, Leo is steadily approaching the Rs 320 crore mark and is likely to cross it during the third weekend.