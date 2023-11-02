Leo box office collection day 15: Thalapathy Vijay's actioner sees further drop, to surpass Rs 320 crore mark soon
Leo box office collection day 15: Thalapathy Vijay's actioner sees further drop, to surpass Rs 320 crore mark soon
Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's astounding success in 2023 cannot be denied. Following the success of Varisu, the superstar has once again caught the attention of the audience with his latest release Leo. Starting with a thunderous opening and crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in the second week, Leo continues to enjoy an impressive run at the box office. However, entering its third week, Leo is facing a steady decline in collections.
According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is estimated to bring in Rs 3 crore on day 15, bringing the total collection of the film to Rs 317.95 crore. It is worth noting that Leo failed to surpass Rajinikanth's Jailer, which earned 3.05 crore on its 15th day. Despite this, Leo is steadily approaching the Rs 320 crore mark and is likely to cross it during the third weekend.
Leo, one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, received a mixed response from viewers upon its release. While fans were mesmerised by Thalapathy Vijay's performance, the storyline and visual effects fell short of making a lasting impression. Nevertheless, this did not hinder Leo's box office performance, as it has been roaring since day 1.
Not only has Leo been thriving at the domestic box office, but it has also made a significant impact worldwide. Impressively, it achieved the remarkable milestone of crossing Rs 500 crore in just six days since its release. Reports indicate that the film has earned Rs 506.4 crore globally, making it the fastest Tamil film to accomplish this feat.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Vijay attended the success meeting of Leo alongside the movie's cast and crew at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai. He expressed his gratitude towards his fandom at the event and may have also hinted about his future political endeavours. His fans were taken aback when he subtly hinted at getting into politics.