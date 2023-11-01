LEO BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 14 THALAPATHY VIJAY STARRER CONTINUES TO FACE DOWNWARD SPIRAL

Hyderabad: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay's most recent film, Leo, continues to face a decline in box office performance. As of day 14, it appears that Leo's collections are expected to decrease further, based on early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk. Initially, the film had high expectations of surpassing Rajinikanth's Jailer to become the second-highest-grossing Tamil film. However, Leo is currently Rs 61 crore short of reaching that milestone.

On the 12th day of its release, Leo managed to earn around Rs 4.45 crore nett in India. However, according to Sacnilk, the collection dropped by 21.35% on day 13, with earnings of Rs 3.5 crore. It is anticipated that the film will collect approximately Rs 3 crore nett on day 14 at the domestic box office. With this, Leo's domestic haul may stand at Rs 314.40 crore at the end of 14-day run in theaters.

The future of Leo's prospects of becoming the biggest Tamil cinema hit of the year, surpassing Jailer, remains uncertain at this stage. Leo has achieved a global gross of Rs 543 so far, while Jailer has a lifetime collection of over Rs 604 crore. Despite Leo still running in theaters with a decent audience, the ongoing downward trend may hinder its chances of outperforming Jailer at the box office.

Adding to the challenge, Leo has only two weeks left to compete with Jailer before Diwali releases hit the screens. Currently, Leo ranks third in terms of the highest box office gross in Tamil cinema, with 2.0 and Jailer occupying the first and second positions, respectively. It remains to be seen whether Leo can claim the second-highest position or if Rajinikanth's Jailer will retain its dominance in the top two spots among Tamil films.