LEO BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 13 DOWNWARD MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE ON SECOND TUESDAY FOR THALAPTHY VIJAY STARRER

Hyderabad: Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest directorial venture Leo featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office during its first week. Within just two weeks of its release on October 19, the film has surpassed the impressive milestone of Rs 300 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. As the film entered its second week, downward momentum was witnessed at the box office.

While Leo enjoyed a surge in its weekend collections, there was a significant 73.11% decrease in box office earnings on the second Monday. However, it is estimated that the film may still manage to rake in approximately Rs 4 crore nett in India on its 13th day across all languages. Notably, the film's week one collection amounted to Rs 264.25 crore. It earned Rs 7.65 crore on day nine and Rs 15 crore on day 10.

On the 11th day, Leo achieved a box office collection of Rs 16.55 crore, followed by Rs 4.45 crore nett on the 12th day for all languages. After running for 13 days in theaters, Leo is expected to reach a cumulative total of Rs 311.90 crore across all languages in India.

The film currently holds the position of the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, trailing behind Rajinikanth's Jailer. It is also the most successful film in Vijay's career and ranks as the third highest-grossing Tamil film of all time globally, with a total box office collection of Rs 537 crore. While Leo is in a close race to surpass the all-time global record of Rs 604 crore set by Jailer, it faces a challenge given its recent declining performance, with a gap of Rs 67 crore between the two films.

Apart from Vijay, the film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Mathew Thomas. This movie also reunites Vijay with Trisha, known for their Tamil hits like Ghilli, Kuruvi, and Thirupaachi. Notably, Leo marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.