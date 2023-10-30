Hyderabad: Thalapthy Vijay is experiencing great success in 2023. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audience initially, Leo made a strong start at the box office, earning Rs 64.8 crores. It successfully crossed the Rs 300 crore mark during its second weekend, although it saw a significant drop in collections on the second Monday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates, Leo is expected to experience a 69.78% drop in collections, earning around Rs 5 crore nett on its twelfth day (second Monday). If these estimates hold true, the film's total domestic earnings will reach Rs 308.45 crore at the end of its 12-day run in theaters.

While the overseas earnings for the second Sunday are yet to be confirmed, Leo had already amassed Rs 508 crore by the end of its second Saturday. The film is now aiming to surpass the worldwide earnings of the year's biggest Tamil hit, Jailer. The Rajinikanth starrer made Rs 604 crore globally.

Following the remarkable commercial success, the makers are gearing up for Leo success meet. On November 1, the Leo success meet is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. In anticipation of the event, the film's producer has officially requested security assistance from the local police department, considering the attendance of Vijay. Subsequently, the Chennai police department has granted the necessary permissions for the Leo success meet to proceed seamlessly.