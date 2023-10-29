Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's movie Leo, which hit the screens on October 19, faced a slight drop in its box office earnings but quickly bounced back during its second weekend. As per industry tracker Sachnilk, the film managed to collect an impressive Rs 14 crore on Saturday. The film is expected to continue its strong performance on its 11th day, with prospects of crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in the Indian box office. Globally, it has already crossed the Rs 500 crore milestone.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Leo is likely to earn Rs 16 crore nett on its 11th day of release, pushing its total earnings in India to approximately Rs 302.90 crore. On a Saturday, the film saw a significant increase, earning over Rs 15 crore, marking a 96.08% jump from its Friday collection of Rs 7.65 crore.

While Leo is doing well at the box office, it faces competition from Rajinikanth's previous hit, Jailer, which still maintains strong momentum. On the 10th day, Jailer earned an impressive Rs 26.86 crore, surpassing Leo's box office earnings. Although Leo has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark globally, it remains to be seen if it can surpass Jailer's worldwide box office collection of Rs 604 crore.

However, when compared to the latest releases such as Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, featuring Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Sumeet Vyas, Leo continues to dominate the box office.