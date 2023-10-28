Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's movie Leo has had a mixed journey at the box office since its impressive opening. As it enters its second week, the film has accumulated a domestic total of Rs 281.62 crore. Early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk suggest that Leo is likely to experience a growth of over 35% on the second Saturday.

On its second Friday, Leo earned Rs 7 crore, and it is anticipated that day 10 will witness an improvement in numbers, with the film expected to earn Rs 10 crore in India across all languages. However, after an impressive start with earnings of Rs 39 crore and Rs 34 crore on Monday and Tuesday, the movie saw a significant drop in collections on Wednesday, making Rs 13 crore, followed by Rs 9 crore on Thursday.

Leo is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe and is set after the events of Karthi's Kaithi and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. It is currently the third-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, trailing behind Jailer and 2.0, both of which starred Rajinikanth. According to Sacnilk, Leo has grossed Rs 476 crore worldwide.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, and Gautham Menon in important roles, with Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand also being part of the cast. Leo marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Lokesh after Master.