Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, hit the silver screens globally on October 19. The pre-release buzz of the action-packed flick has already paved the way for an epic showdown at the ticket windows, and now the film is expected to perform exceptionally well at the box office as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Leo is likely to open in theatres with an astounding Rs 68 crore nett on the first day for all languages at the box office in India as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk. The movie is expected to gather Rs 32 crore from Tamil Nadu alone, Rs 12.50 crore from Kerala, Rs 14.50 crore from Karnataka, and Rs 17 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets. The total worldwide collection of the film is estimated at around Rs 145 crore.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller also stars Trisha Krishna and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Leo marks Lokesh and Vijay's second collaboration after Master which was released in 2021. Trisha and Vijay's on-screen reunion after a lengthy 14-year break has also added to the movie's allure. The film also boasts an ensemble cast including Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, and Anurag Kashyap.