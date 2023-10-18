Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo is said to be hitting screens tomorrow in 2D and IMAX formats, offering languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ahead of the release, Leo has achieved a remarkable feat, outperforming Shah Rukh Khan's latest release, Jawan in advance booking. As of now, Leo has sold an impressive 16 lakh tickets, and it's anticipated to reach around 20 lakh ticket sales on its opening day.

This success story is led by the Tamil version of Leo, with approximately 13.75 lakh tickets sold, while the Telugu and Hindi versions garnered around 2.10 lakh and 20,000 tickets, respectively. In contrast, Jawan managed to secure 15.75 lakh advance bookings for its opening day. This makes Leo the Indian movie with the highest advance ticket sales in 2023 so far, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

However, it's essential to note that despite surpassing Jawan in ticket sales, Leo falls behind in terms of its advance gross collection. Leo has accumulated approximately Rs 31 crore, whereas Jawan raked in around Rs 41 crore in advance booking collections. This difference can be attributed to variations in ticket prices, with Jawan having an average ticket price of Rs 251 per ticket, while Leo sits at around Rs 202.

On a different note, the creators of Leo have submitted a fresh plea to the Madras High Court, requesting an earlier start time for the first show, shifting it from 9 am to 7 am. They cited concerns about accommodating Vijay's fans given the movie's 2 hours and 43 minutes runtime, necessitating a 20-minute interval and a 40-minute gap between shows.

Furthermore, the release of Leo has taken a political turn, with the AIADMK alleging that it's facing issues due to not being released by DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's movie production and distribution company, Red Giant Movies. The government permitted Leo to run shows between 9 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., with five shows allowed per day from October 19 to 24, extending to six shows during the festive season. Addressing these allegations, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy emphasized the government's impartial decision-making and its support for the cinema industry.