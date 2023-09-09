LEO ADVANCE BOOKING THALAPATHY VIJAY STARRER FIRST INDIAN FILM TO OPEN PRE SALES IN UK 6 WEEKS BEFORE RELEASE

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming gangster drama film Leo has kicked off its advance booking in the UK with a bang. This highly-anticipated movie, distributed by Ahimsa Entertainment, has set a remarkable milestone by opening its pre-sales six weeks ahead of its release, becoming the first Indian film to do so in the UK.

Leo advance booking UK:

The excitement surrounding Leo reached a fever pitch when the film's producers took to social media to announce a remarkable feat. Within just 24 hours of opening the advance booking, over 10,000 tickets were sold in the UK. This achievement not only shattered previous records but also established a new all-time record for any Indian film in the United Kingdom. The advance bookings were made available in 120 locations, and the overwhelming response suggests that the film is poised for a record-breaking opening upon its release.

Immense buzz around Thalapathy starrer

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo has generated immense buzz and is arguably among the most eagerly anticipated Tamil movies of the year. The film boasts an ensemble cast, with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, supported by talented actors like Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin, among others.

Leo part of LCU:

What's intriguing is that Leo is part of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe (LCU), which also includes successful films like Karthi's Kaithi and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. The movie has been garnering incredible buzz in the trade and according to reports, Leo has already earned over Rs 400 crores worldwide from theatrical and non-theatrical rights.

Controversy surrounding Leo

However, Leo has not been without its share of controversies. A particular scene featuring Thalapathy Vijay holding a cigarette in his mouth during a song called Naa Ready stirred up controversy. The scene was criticized for allegedly glorifying smoking, leading to legal proceedings against Vijay.

Despite the controversies, the excitement surrounding Leo continues to grow. The film is scheduled for release on October 19 in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.