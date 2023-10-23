LEKE PRABHU KA NAAM SONG OUT SALMAN KHAN AND KATRINA KAIF SET DANCE FLOOR ABLAZE IN TIGER 3 S DANCE NUMBER

Hyderabad: Taking their fans by surprise, Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back with the full music video of the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from their highly anticipated movie Tiger 3, after teasing them with a glimpse. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also features Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role as the antagonist.

In this lively dance number, Salman and Katrina don glamorous outfits as they grove to the upbeat rhythm, set against the spectacular landscape of Cappadocia in Turkey. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Pritam has composed the music for this song. Notably, it marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh since their reported fallout in 2014.

Ahead of the song release, Salman Khan took to his social media handle and wrote, "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye (First glimpse of the first song. Oh BTW, this is Arijit's first song for me)."

Scheduled for release on November 12, 2023, Tiger 3 coincides with the Diwali celebrations this year, making it the first Hindi film in decades to premiere on a Sunday. Tiger 3 is a part of the YRF SPY Universe, joining the ranks of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.