Hyderabad: Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor starrer banger Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released on Friday. Apart from the peppy dance steps, what caught the attention of netizens was the uncanny resemblance of Kriti Sanon's blue saree in the song to the very famous Deepika Padukone's blue saree in the song Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Kriti's latest look in the popular blue saree drew comparisons with many calling it a copy of Deepika's appearance in the hit song from 2013.

It all began after Shahid Kapoor and Kriti's song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan composed by Tanishk Bagchi hit social media. As social media was abuzz about the song, fans were left to judge who truly slayed the blue saree look, though it's safe to say both stars did so effortlessly. The Neeraj Rajawat song had netizens calling out Kriti's style a cheap copy of Deepika.

Taking to Instagram, a user wrote: "Copy cat." Another one wrote: "It’s giving ‘send me your essay I’ll just frame it differently’" Similarly, a user commented: "CTRL C + CTRL V"

Talking about the song, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon lit the stage on fire with the groovy single Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from their upcoming romance drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The song not only marks Shahid's return to the dance floor after nearly a decade, but it also depicts the couple's newfound chemistry. The video showed Shahid and Kriti demonstrating their remarkable dancing skills. He looked smart in a black shirt with black trousers and sunglasses, while Kriti looked lovely in a blue saree.