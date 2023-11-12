LAL SALAAM TEASER RAJINIKANTH AS MOIDEEN BHAI TAKES STAND AGAINST MIXING SPORTS WITH POLITICS

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated teaser of Rajinikanth starrer was shared on Sunday, on the occasion of Diwali. The film helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth directs this film, which also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. The teaser of Lal Salaam starts with a tense cricket match, where the commentator declares it to be more than just a game, but rather a war.

Rajinikanth's character, Moideen Bhai, is introduced in a grand manner, arriving in his car and engaging in a fight with thugs. "You have mixed religion with sports. You have corrupted the minds of the people," he says. The teaser then showcases the destructive and chaotic aftermath caused by rival groups within the game.

Aishwarya makes a comeback to direction with Lal Salaam, after a hiatus of seven years. Her previous directorial venture was the Tamil action-thriller Vai Raja Vai, featuring a cameo by Dhanush. Rumors have it that Lal Salaam revolves around the themes of cricket and communism, featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant as the main actors.

Rajinikanth makes an appearance in Lal Salaam in an extended cameo. The film's release is scheduled for January 2024, during the Pongal festival, as announced by its producers. AR Rahman has been entrusted with the task of composing the music for the film.