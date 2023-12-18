Hyderabad: As the film Lal Salaam gears for release, makers on Monday dropped the first single titled Ther Thiruvizha. As the release date draws to a close, excitement and promotional efforts have started for the film that will open in theatres early in January of the following year. Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, is one of the numerous films that will be a part of the Pongal race in 2024. The first single from Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Rajinikanth, adds to the excitement as makers keep fans engaged with updates.

With just one month to go, Lal Salaam's makers launched their marketing campaign, revealing the first single on Monday. The first song, titled Ther Thiruvizha, was dropped on Monday at 5:00 p.m. It features music by AR Rahman. Fans of Rajini have high hopes from Lal Salaam as Rajini portrays the role of a Muslim character after a lengthy hiatus.

Aishwarya, the elder daughter of Rajinikanth, made her directing debut with 3. Now, the talented filmmaker has come up with a sports drama with Rajinikanth in an extended cameo. The film is bankrolled by Lyca productions. The lead actors in the cricket-based film Lal Salaam are Vikrant and Vishnu Vishal. As the filming of Lal Salaam is complete, the movie is scheduled to premiere in January during the Pongal festival.

Starring cricket players and actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in key roles, Lal Salaam also features Rajinikanth in a lengthy cameo as Moideen Bhai. Although Vikranth's character name is unknown, Vishnu will portray Thirunavukkarasu in the film.