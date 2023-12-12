Hyderabad: Lal Salaam is an upcoming Tamil-language sports drama film directed by Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. It is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, along with Rajinikanth, who is making a special appearance.

In Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth's character was named Moideen Bhai. The teaser features Moideen Bhai, fighting goons with his power-packed action. The teaser was released to mark the birthday of Superstar Rajinikanth. The film was announced in November 2022, along with the title of the film. The film has music composed by AR Rahman, cinematography handled by Vishnu Rangasamy and editing by B Pravin Baaskar. Lal Salaam is scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2024, coinciding with Pongal.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth's daughter and film director Aishwarya posted a new poster on X (formerly Twitter). "Mass machine Mass machine and most magnetic magnificence of a man! Happy birthday APPA! Here’s my humble tribute on this day from #lycaproductions @arrahman sir and us a team of underdogs."