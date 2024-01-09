LAL SALAAM DODGES RELEASE CLASH WITH CAPTAIN MILLER AYALAAN TO HIT SCREENS ON THIS DATE

Hyderabad: The makers of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film, Lal Salaam, avoided a clash with Dhanush's Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan on January 12 by shifting the release date to February 9. Notably, Lyca Productions, the banner behind Lal Salaam, also manages Captain Miller's overseas distribution rights, likely influencing this change.

Originally scheduled for January 12 alongside Captain Miller and Ayalaan, an earlier post from Lyca Productions hinted at a possible postponement. The makers confirmed Lal Salaam release date shuffle with latest announcement on social media, Lyca Productions shared a poster declaring February 9 as the film's fresh release date with a caption inviting audiences to mark their calendars. "LAL SALAAM 🫡 hits the big screen 📽️✨ on February 9th 2024! Save the date! 🗓️"

Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, boasts an extended cameo from Rajinikanth, along with Kapil Dev's appearance. The movie, helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and scored by AR Rahman, promises an engaging experience.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, known for her work in films like 3 and Vai Raja Vai, is also gearing up her upcoming Bollywood debut, Oh Saathi Chal.