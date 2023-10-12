Hyderabad: Lal Salaam, the forthcoming film directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is all set to hit theatres on Pongal. Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev appear in cameo roles in the film. Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming directorial Lal Salaam has already generated a lot of buzz and with the latest update, Tamil Nadu fans are in for a treat.

In the most recent update, the film's producers confirmed that the film will be released in theatres on Pongal, 2024. Lyca Productions rushed to their social media account to convey the additional information with a caption that read: "Happy to announce LAL SALAAM will have a grand theatrical release 📽️ across Tamil Nadu by @redgiantmovies_"