Hyderabad: The highly-anticipated film, L2: Empuraanon has officially been launched by its makers on Saturday. The film which is a follow-up to the 2019 political thriller Lucifer, will feature Mohanlal reprising his role as Stephen Nedumpally/Khureshi Ab'raam under the direction of Prithviraj.

The team behind L2: Empuraanon is gearing up to start production, and Prithviraj, the Malayalam actor-filmmaker who is also directing the film, shared an update on social media. They initially announced L2: Empuraanon in August 2022. The film production seemingly got delayed for various reasons and now the makers confirmed that filming would commence on October 5. Additionally, they released a video recapitulating the key events from the first installment.

Earlier, Mohanlal acknowledged the immense challenge of creating a sequel to Lucifer and expressed the aspiration to make L2: Empuraanon more impressive than the first part. The superstar stated that the project would involve shooting in various countries and emphasized that the story of Lucifer couldn't be contained in a single film. The team is committed to meeting the audience's expectations with this ambitious endeavor.

Lucifer has been announced as a trilogy and will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. With L2: Empuraanon, Lyca Productions will foray into Malayalam cinema. The ace production banner has joined hands with Aashirvad Cinemas to bankroll Lucifer sequel.