KWK8: From Sara Ali Khan almost confirming Ananya-Aditya romance to Ajay Devgn calling KJo his 'sworn enemy', get ready for high-on sass episodes
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is the renowned host of the immensely popular show Koffee With Karan, has made a much-anticipated return with Season 8. The latest season kicked off with a delightful episode featuring Bollywood's beloved power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Episode 2 saw the charming presence of Sunny and Bobby Deol on the coveted couch.
The makers of the show have treated fans to a tantalizing promo, offering a glimpse of the exciting lineup of upcoming episodes. Notable guests include Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, and the dynamic duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. In a heartwarming reunion, Karan's close friends Rani Mukerji and Kajol are set to make a comeback on the show.
A sneak peek from an upcoming episode of KWK8 featuring Sara and Ananya hints at unfiltered banter. When Karan asks Sara what Ananya possesses that she doesn't, she playfully responds with "a night manager," alluding to Ananya's rumored romance with Aditya. Ananya adds her own touch of humor, claiming to feel "very Ananya coy Kapur."
In another clip, Karan puts Ajay on the spot, asking him to reveal the name of his "sworn enemy in the industry." The Singham star humorously responds, "Once upon a time, it was you." The promo also includes Rani teasing to expose Karan, while Kajol remarks, "Humble is not your middle name."
Going by this exciting promo, fans of Koffee With Karan Season 8 can look forward to a series of entertaining and revealing episodes, as Karan endeavors to get his guests to spill the beans. The show premiered on October 26, 2023, with a promise of a new episode every Thursday at 12 AM. Get ready for some scintillating coffee chats!