Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Telugu film Kushi, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, hit the theatres on September 1st. The trailer for the film sparked a worldwide stir from the moment it was released. The trailer and catchy songs had already added to the hype, making Kushi one of the year's most talked-about releases. And now that it has finally released, fans can't stop gushing over it.

It is Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second collaboration after Mahanati. Kushi opened to rave reviews in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. With audiences connecting with the plot, music, and characters, positive reviews took over the Internet. The film is the much-needed hit Vijay and Samantha deserve after their box-office debacles with Liger and Shaakuntalam, respectively.

The Shiva Nirvana directorial is expected to earn big at the box office due to the chemistry between the lead pair. The two have come together for this family entertainer after four years. Several fans expressed their thoughts and comments on X (previously Twitter) and praised the film's plot.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), a user wrote: "#Kushi Review A well-crafted family entertainer, "KUSHI" stands out as an engaging and refined film. Shiva Nirvana rightly presents a narrative that entertains throughout. A fresh entertainer after months 👏 Rating: 3.5/5 #BlockbusterKushi

Another one wrote: "Blockbuster Vibes, Positive Wom & Raving Reviews All Over For #Kushi 🔥💥 Congratulations @TheDeverakonda For Scoring A BLOCKBUSTER After 5 Years 👏🏼🔥🤝

Kushi is a simple story of Viplav and Aradhya, essayed by Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two are from different castes and backgrounds and fall in love. They decide to get married against their parent's wishes but soon after the supposedly happily ever after, things take an ugly turn.

Soon the relationship is riddled with envy, insecurity, and conflicts. The film is the journey of their love story sewn beautifully with melodious songs and relatable scenes. The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, and Saranya Ponnvannan in prominent parts.

Also read: Kushi trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda says he even mulled over a 10-year leap while waiting for Samantha to resume shoot