KUSHI TRAILER LAUNCH VIJAY DEVERAKONDA OPENS UP ON IDEA OF MARRIAGE SAYS HE NEEDS TO TAKE THE PLUNGE SOON

Hyderabad: The trailer launch event of the upcoming romantic drama Kushi saw the presence of Vijay Deverakonda, accompanied by the film's writer and director, Shiva Nirvana. However, the film's leading lady, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was notably absent from the event. As Kushi trailer hints, the film promises to delve into post-marriage dynamics, Vijay was asked about his thoughts on marriage and his own perspective on the matter.

During the trailer launch of Kushi, Vijay was questioned about the concept of marriage. The actor responded by saying that he believes it's something he should probably consider soon for he feels like it's on the horizon. When pressed further about whether he harbors any fears about marriage, Vijay confidently stated that he doesn't. The 34-year-old actor elaborated that he has come to terms with it and has become quite comfortable with the idea.

In the past, the mere mention of marriage would agitate and annoy Vijay but now he engages in discussions about it. The Pelli Choopulu actor also said that he takes pleasure in witnessing his friends' successful and challenging marital journeys as he feels every aspect is intriguing.

He continued, "I aspire to have my own married life" as it's a phase that everyone should encounter. There's a chapter of life that holds that experience. When prompted about potential fears linked to marriage, Vijay expressed that it's important to focus on the positive aspects rather than dwelling on the fearsome elements. He emphasized that looking at the beauty within marriage is crucial to taking that significant step.

In a related context, there have been reports about Vijay's relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. The two grew closer while collaborating on projects like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Despite ongoing speculation about their romance, the pair has refrained from confirming any such relationship publicly.

