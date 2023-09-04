Hyderabad: Kushi, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, did well in its first weekend. The Telugu film, which has also been dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, earned an estimated 39.25 crore nett in its first four days in theatres. The film hit the theatres on Friday after being delayed.

As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, Kushi made an estimated Rs 4 crore nett in India on Monday in all languages. On Friday, the film grossed Rs 15.25 crore nett, with Rs 14.7 crore in Telugu and Rs 55 lakh in Tamil, respectively. Kushi experienced a 35.08 percent drop on Saturday, earning 9.9 crore nett in all languages; the Telugu version earned Rs 9.25 crore, while the Tamil version earned Rs 65 lakh.

The film saw a spike on Sunday earning Rs 10.1 crore. However, on its first Monday, the film saw a sharp decline with earnings in single digit. According to early estimates, the film's domestic total is now close to Rs 40 crore nett in all languages.

Kushi was released on September 1 to mixed reviews. The film revolves around Viplav played by Vijay and Aradhya essayed by Samantha. the two marry against their parents' wishes and soon encounter relationship challenges, as well as insecurity, jealousy, and other issues.

Shiva Nirvana's romantic comedy film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, and Murali Sharma in supporting parts. The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. It was officially announced in April 2022, with the tentative title VD11, as it was Vijay Devarakonda's eleventh project, before being renamed Kushi in May.

The film's production began in April 2022 in Kashmir and ended in July 2023. The filming was delayed due to Samantha falling sick with myositis last year. Now that the film finally hit theatres and has been receiving decent reviews, Vijay and his family visited the Yadadri Temple in Telangana. With the positive response meted out to the film, an ecstatic Vijay shared a video on his Instagram handle with the caption: "Us ❤️ Vijay and Samantha. Viplav and Aaradhya 🥰 We wanted one thing. To spread #Kushi❤️ so good to see the families filled with Kushiiiii."

On the work front, Vijay will soon be seen alongside Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri's upcoming film, tentatively titled VD 12. Samantha, on the other hand, will be seen with Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of the action series Citadel. The sitcom, created by Raj and DK, will be available on Prime Video.

