KUSHI BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 3 VIJAY DEVERAKONDA AND SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU STARRER SCORES IN DOUBLE DIGIT ON SUNDAY

Hyderabad: Telugu cinema's heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release Kushi is indeed spreading happiness in theaters. The film helmed by Shiva Nirvana opened at Rs 15.25 crore nett in India on September 1 and has minted over Rs 51 crore gross worldwide within two days of its release. After a drop of 35.08% on day 2, Kushi remained steady on day 3 at the domestic box office.

Early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk pegged Kushi day 3 box office collection at Rs 10 crore nett in India. With this, the total comes to Rs 35.15 crore at the end of the 3-day theatrical run. On Sunday, Kushi enjoyed an overall occupancy of 34.12% in the Telugu market. According to the makers, the USA gross for the romantic drama crossed the $1 million mark on Saturday. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 50 crore Kushi still has a long run to claim profitability and breakeven.

Kushi revolves around Viplav (played by Vijay) and Aradhya (played by Samantha), who get married against their parents' wishes and soon find their marriage in trouble. How the couple sails through relationship problems, along with insecurities, jealousy, and other factors is what makes the crux of the film.

A lot rides on Kushi's commercial success as the leading actors' previous releases failed to lure the audience. While Vijay had a dud in the pan-India film Liger last year, Samantha's period drama Shaakuntalam too had tanked at the box office earlier this year. The actors who had worked together in the National Award-winning film Mahanati reunited for Nirvana's film which is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

