Hyderabad: Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, following the success of the 2018 biographical drama Mahanati, reunited with the much-anticipated romantic comedy Kushi, which had a fantastic opening in theatres on Friday. As per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie opened at a staggering Rs 15.25 crore nett for all languages.

According to Sacnilk, the Telugu version of the movie saw an overall occupancy of around 59.13 percent, while the Tamil version recorded an occupancy of about 40.12 percent. After opening with a whopping amount, the movie is anticipated to perform well at the box office this weekend.

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi also features Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya. The Telugu film hit the theatres on September 1 and is also dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In the film, Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of Viplav and Samantha Ruth Prabhu portrays Aaradhya. The movie is about how they fall in love during their individual vacation in Kashmir, but their families intervene to drive a wedge between them.

The two protagonists get married in order to disprove their families, but their union hits a roadblock when differences emerge between them. Their romantic world with some heartbreaking moments is the focal point of the narrative. The movie is amped up by Hesham Abdul Wahab's music.