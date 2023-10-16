KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI MARKS 25 YEARS SHAH RUKH KHAN ANSWERS WHETHER HE WILL DO ANYMORE LOVE STORIES OR NOT

Hyderabad: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai re-released to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the SRK-Kajol-Rani blockbuster. Several photographs and videos from their visit went viral on social media, showing the group mingling with the audience. As Karan Johar's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, celebrates its silver jubilee on Monday, Shah Rukh Khan spoke at the film's silver jubilee screening on Sunday whether he will appear in a romantic film like KKHH or not in the future.

On the event, Shah Rukh spoke about the film's significance in their lives. The highlight of the event, however, was when the actor expressed his reservations about doing a love story and stated that he has now left those to "Jawan bachche" (younger actors). His witty remark left the audience in splits.

SRK was sporting a leather jacket and grey denim pant in the video. Rani chose a lovely light pink saree for the outing. Karan, on the other hand, was dressed all in black. However, the film's other key actors, Kajol and Salman Khan, were absent from the event.

KKHH, which was released on October 16, 1998, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee in the key parts. The film won multiple accolades and had a positive reception from both audiences and reviewers. The film also included Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever in addition to the lead actors.