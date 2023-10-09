Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming science fiction action drama Ganapath: A Hero is Born, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. The actor always looks put together at the airport grabbing the attention of the shutterbugs and her latest look is no different. The 33-year-old star was papped at the Mumbai airport in a stylish ensemble.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Kriti could be seen arriving at the airport in style. The actor was seen posing for the paps and interacting with them before entering the airport. For her latest outing, Kriti opted for a body-hugging denim jumpsuit. She paired it with an oversized black coat and matching knee-high boots. The Mimi star let her hair loose and flaunted her stylish sunglasses.

Soon after the video was dropped, netizens swarmed the comment section and filled it with compliments. A social media user commented, "Gorgeous." Another commented, "Woah! Looking awesome in this outfit." One more commented, "Real beauty queen." A fan wrote, "She's slaying." A netizen wondered about the brand of her belt and wrote, "Can anyone tell me about the belt? Which brand she is wearing?"