KRITI SANON REVEALS HOW SHE BROKE THE ICE WITH PRABHAS ON ADIPURUSH SETS

Hyderabad Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon s biggest movie of her career Adipurush which also features superstar Prabhas will hit the theatres on June 16 In a recent interview Kriti talked about playing the role of Janaki Sita in the movie sharing screen space with Prabhas and working on Om Raut s magnum opus which is a VFXheavy visual extravaganzaIn the interview Kriti stated that Prabhas has expressive eyes and a calm demeanour due to which she cannot think of anybody else other than him portraying the role of Raghav Ram in Adipurush She shared that she had first heard Prabhas was a rather reserved actor but she broke the ice with him by casually chitchatting with him on the sets of Adipurush Kriti said that Prabhas was incredibly grounded warm and respectful during the film s shooting periodKriti continued by opening up about her experience filming for the VFXheavy Adipurush on a blue screen According to Kriti Om Raut s direction is of enormous scope and size and the audience will have a visually spectacular experience while watching the movie Though the whole movie is shot in a studio she also revealed that she used to playfully remind the director that she s shooting for her biggest film on the smallest set Also read Adipurush fever grips major cities tickets for PrabhasKriti Sanon starrer sold for up to Rs 2KKriti further revealed that she always felt a sense of responsibility while shooting for the movie since she was essaying the role of Sita a figure deeply revered and worshipped by millions and hence she realized early on the inherent expectation to portray Janki with utmost respect and authenticity Adipurush which will release on Friday also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan portraying the role of Ravana