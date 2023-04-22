KRITI SANON PLAYING WITH BABY ON ECONOMY FLIGHT IS CUTEST VIDEO ON THE INTERNET TODAY

Hyderabad Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon ditched the luxury of firstclass in an airplane and channeled her inner aam aadmi as she took a budgeted flight and flew economy class to Indore In a video shared by a paparazzi account the actor could be seen in a white dress and a pink shawl over her shoulders She donned a black mask and styled her hair in waves The actor also interacted with a baby while flying in economyAs soon as the video was shared social media users flocked to the comment section and dropped several heart emojis The actor s fans praised her sweet gesture A fan commented Shes the sweetest person ever💖💖 Another commented Nothing just a baby playing with another baby 😍🤍✨ One more fan commented Her Gestures😍❤️ However a few people questioned the purpose of filming her on the flight A comment read Now she travels with a cameraman 🙄 and is always looking at the camera🤭 Another comment read Does her PR team fly with her to record these staged videos One more comment read Camera lekar Plane me Bhi pahoch gaye 😂😂 Also read Prabhas Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush set for world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2023On the professional front Kriti will next be seen with Shahid Kapoor in an untitled romantic movie The makers of the movie announced on Saturday that they recently concluded production The romance drama is written and helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and is backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan s Maddock Films Kriti also has Adipurush with Prabhas Kriti also has Ganapath with her Heropanti costar Tiger Shroff The film is all set to hit the theatres this year