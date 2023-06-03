KRITI SANON LEAVES HER FANS IN AWE AS SHE DROPS ADORABLE PIC WITH HER PUPPY DISCO

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon often keeps her fans and followers on social media updated with pictures and videos of her pets Disco and Pheobe. On Saturday, the actor took to her Instagram account and treated her followers with another new picture of her pet. The picture shows Kriti cuddling with her furball Disco.

Sharing the picture, Kriti wrote in the caption, "All we need is LOVE! (And cuddles)." As soon as she dropped the picture, social media users flocked to the comment section and showered the post with adorable comments. Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Cutest thing I saw today!!! (with a red heart emoji)." Another user wrote, "Such an AWWdorable pic this is." One more commented, "This pic radiates peace."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti is gearing up for the release of the mythological film Adipurush. Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Lankesh. She also has The Crew in her kitty. In the film, she will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also read: Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram out: Makers release 'soul' of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. The list does not stop here. She also has Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff. (With agency inputs)