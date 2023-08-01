KOLLYWOOD DIRECTOR CREATES YOUNG KATTAPPA WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN HIS UPCOMING TAMIL MOVIE

Hyderabad: Films and videos created with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are being circulated on social media. In an upcoming movie in Kollywood, a character will be shown as a young man using Artificial Intelligence. veteran actor Sathyaraj became famous with his role in 'Baahubali' as Kattappa. He is acting in a lead role in a Tamil movie titled 'Weapon'. Currently, Sathyaraj is 68 years old, but in this film, Artificial Intelligence will be used to show him as a 28-year-old young man.

Usually, many technologies are used to make the actors look this young. 'Weapon' director Guhan Senniappan used the latest trending Artificial Intelligence. Hence, this movie has become the talk of the industry. So far, AI was used in Hollywood movies like 'Mission Impossible'. But, for the first time, AI was being used in Indian films. The director of 'Weapon' said this in a recent interview with a leading English magazine.

It has been revealed that five members are working on the shooting of this role in the film. Netizens are making comments after the photo of young Sathyaraj went viral. One said, "This technology will change the looks of actors, too." Another commented, "If it is fully developed, it will create miracles."

Of late, Indian directors are creating wonders at the box office by using VFX and Shanker is a pioneer in using the latest technology in his films. Robot helmed by Shanker in which Superstar Rajinikanth acted in the main lead raked in the moolah and became a blockbuster with mind-blowing graphics. Shanker uses the latest technology in all his films. Similarly, Tollywood director Rajamouli's films Baahubali' and 'RRR' created a magic spell with VFX. So, the Kollywood director is the latest one to join the Shanker and Rajamouli bandwagon in using the latest technology.