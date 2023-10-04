KOFFEE WITH KARAN SEASON 8 TEASER KARAN JOHAR ALL SET TO RETURN WITH EDGIER CRAZIER AND CANDID SHOW PREMIERE DATE LOCKED

Hyderabad: Karan Johar is making a highly anticipated return with the eighth season of his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan. In a teaser for the upcoming season, Karan Johar takes a humorous approach to address criticism from the previous season, promising viewers an edgier and more candid experience.

The teaser opens with Karan Johar sipping coffee in a pink sweatshirt when a personified version of his conscience, humorously named "Kconscience," appears. Kconscience doesn't hold back, criticizing the previous season for its lackluster and boring conversations. He even suggests that the show should have been called "Cold Koffee With Karan" due to its lack of excitement. Kconscience pokes fun at Karan for his "nepo babies" jokes and questions why a 50-year-old host would ask 20-year-olds about their sex lives, suggesting that Karan might not have an exciting sex life of his own.

In response, Karan Johar acknowledges that he could have done better. Kconscience continues to mock Karan for being too busy with brand endorsements like Lenskart and hair dyes, implying that he prioritized these over the show's quality. A determined Karan then announces his intention to invite newly married couples and cricketers instead of just star kids, promising a fresher approach.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Karan expresses his determination to continue the show despite the trolling from his own conscience. He reveals that KWK8 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from October 26.

Disney+ Hotstar has also promised an "edgier, crazier, and candid" season, going beyond the usual topics of marriages, airport fashion, and social media trends. The show aims to bring out the unfiltered and fun side of celebrities, offering viewers juicy revelations and engaging conversations.

Karan Johar acknowledges the overwhelming response to the previous season and promises more uninhibited chats, competitive rapid-fire rounds, and intriguing conversations. With this new season, he aims to provide fans with the entertainment and candidness they love.