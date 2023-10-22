Hyderabad: The promo of Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan Season 8, has just been released, featuring the beloved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. This talk show hosted by Karan is known for providing a glimpse into the lives of renowned celebrities and is packed with entertaining gossip.

In this promotional teaser, Ranveer and Deepika playfully discuss their relationship, with Deepika confessing that she's married to Ranveer's character, 'Rocky Randhawa' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The episode also delves into the topic of Ranveer's proposal to Deepika in 2015, promising an engaging start to the KWK Season 8.

In the teaser for the first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, we see the dynamic duo, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, dressed in stunning black outfits, earning compliments from Karan Johar, who refers to them as 'Bollywood royalty' and describes them as 'smoking hot.' During the conversation, Deepika humorously admits to being married to Rocky Randhawa, Ranveer's character from Karan's latest directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

When asked about her best onscreen chemistry outside of Ranveer, Deepika mentions Hrithik Roshan, her co-star in the upcoming film Fighter. In a fan-shared video, Ranveer confesses to proposing to Deepika in 2015 before anyone else could interfere, and Deepika playfully calls it 'advance booking.' The teaser is filled with DeepVeer's endearing moments, playful banter, and candid revelations, providing a delightful glimpse into their chemistry and close bond.