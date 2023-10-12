KOFFEE WITH KARAN SEASON 8 KJO IS BACK WITH MORE STARS AND MORE GLAM

Hyderabad: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's highly anticipated chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8 will air in less than 15 days. The controversial chat show has been a top favourite among film industry fans for over 20 years. Now, ahead of the show's premiere, Karan took to his social media handle and dropped a picture of himself, revealing details of his upcoming show.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle on Monday, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director revealed that colour of the coffee mug will be red this time around instead of orange as is evident from the picture. Karan can be seen donning a stylish black suit in the photo and giving a dapper look while holding the red mug. He wrote in the caption, "It's time to brew a steaming hot new season filled with your favourite stars, glam & some koffee! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - streams from 26th October onwards only on @disneyplushotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar."

Regarding the celebrities who will appear on Koffee With Karan Season 8, it has been reported that Kartik Aaryan will return to the show after missing the previous one. Additionally, it's reported that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will finally appear in KJo's show together. Other celebs like Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt will also be gracing the couch, as per recent reports.