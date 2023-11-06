KOFFEE WITH KARAN SARA ALI KHAN RESPONDS FIRST TIME TO DATING RUMOURS INVOLVING SHUBMAN GILL

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, appeared on Karan Johar's renowned chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8 and spilled the beans on their relationship status. For a long time, Sara has been linked to Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The duo ignited dating suspicions after being seen on a dinner date together.

They never officially addressed the claims of their apparent affair, however, Sara has now spoken up about her rumoured relationship for the first time. When Karan Johar asks Sara about her relationship rumours with Shubman in the latest preview for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan, the Kedarnath actor retorts: "You've got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke peechay pada hai (the entire world is looking for the wrong Sara)."

According to various unsubstantiated media claims, Shubman is dating Sara Tendulkar. Previously, when asked if she would be open to marrying a cricketer like her grandmother Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan stated that the job did not matter to her. She emphasised that the man could be a cricketer or a businessman, but he must be mentally and intellectually compatible with her.

"I believe that the type of person that I am, I can find someone no matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor... Doctors, on the other hand, will most likely flee. But you already know that, jokes aside, you will need to match me on a mental and intellectual level. And if you can achieve that, I think it's fantastic, terrific, but I believe that would mean a lot more to me (than the job)," she told a media portal.

Coming back to Koffee With Karan season 8, the teaser opens with Karan asking the two about their 'shared' ex-boyfriends. "That's a fantastic start to the show!" exclaims Sara. She also denies allegations that she is dating cricketer Shubman Gill. There's also a nod to Vijay Deverakonda, who was rumoured to be dating Ananya while they were filming Liger.