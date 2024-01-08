KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8 ZEENAT AMAN NEETU KAPOOR REVEAL THEIR WILDEST SIDES AND SECRET CRUSH

Hyderabad: The eighth season of the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, has proven to be highly captivating thus far. Fans eagerly anticipated the revelation of which celebrities would grace the couch in the upcoming episode, and now, the makers have unveiled an intriguing promo for the forthcoming episode. Esteemed actors Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor are poised to disclose fascinating revelations on Koffee With Karan Season 8. Consequently, this promo has intensified the curiosity of the viewers for the next episode.

Taking to social media, director-host Karan Johar dropped the promo with a caption that read, "It’s all about the legends and the glam this episode!!! Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor are all set to bring their charm to the Koffee couch on the newest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8!"

In the promo, Neetu Kapoor called Zeenat Aman the epitome of 'style' and 'sexiness'. The ladies then reminisced about the films they had collaborated on, including Yaadon Ki Baraat, Heeralal Pannalal, and numerous others. Karan Johar asked about the wildest experience Zeenat Aman had done in the 70s. In response, she stated that she did not actively party, but when she did, it was on an extravagant scale. KJo further probed, asking if she was hinting to the men who had entered her life, prompting the veteran actor to reply with a short "No comment."

Later, Zeenat Aman lauded Neetu Kapoor's impressive ability to mimic her. Neetu then flawlessly imitated her and nailed it. KJo subsequently asked Zeenat Aman regarding her Instagram post, wherein she mentioned receiving a box within a box that contained a tennis ball accompanied by a note stating, "The ball's in your court." With Karan asking about the sender's identity, Zeenat subtly gestured toward Neetu and said, "Part of their family."