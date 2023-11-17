Hyderabad: In the upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8, the dynamic duo of Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, who co-starred in Govind Naam Mera, are expected to appear. The episode featuring Vicky and Kiara has already been shot at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, while the makers of Koffee With Karan are yet to confirm the same with the release of a promo.

Karan Johar's latest season of KWK has been a star-studded affair, featuring diverse celebrity pairs. The recent episodes have provided intriguing insights into the lives of stars like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny-Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan-Ananua Panday, and Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt. Now, news has surfaced about the anticipated appearance of Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, hinting at an entertaining conversation on the popular chat show.

The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Kiara was reportedly lively during the shoot, with an added surprise visit from Vicky's wife, Katrina Kaif, who stopped by during her Tiger 3 promotional activities in the same building.

This joint appearance marks the first time the two actors will be seen together on the show, promising an engaging conversation for their fans. For those unaware, Vicky and Kiara previously shared the screen in the Govinda Naam Mera directed by Shashank Khaitan in 2022 after they shared screen space in a Karan Johar-directed segment in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories in 2018.

Meanwhile, the big lineup revealed so far also includes Karan's close friends Rani Mukerji and Kajol. The host has also managed to bring Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty for an upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8. A new episode of KWK 8 drops every Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.