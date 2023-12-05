KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8 VICKY KAUSHAL DETAILS HIS IMPROMPTU PROPOSAL TO KATRINA KAIF SAYS I DID IT ONE DAY BEFORE THE WEDDING

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their relationship private until they surprised many by getting married in 2021. After Kiara Advani hinted at Siddharth Malhotra proposing to her during the Rome holiday in the promo of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Vicky will be seen sharing details of his spontaneous proposal to Katrina during an upcoming episode of the show.

Contrary to assumptions, Vicky hadn't proposed earlier, and he revealed this lesser-known story of their engagement on the show. According to Vicky, the proposal was impromptu, just a day before their wedding, urged by everyone around him. He described a special dinner they arranged before their families and friends arrived at the wedding destination in Rajasthan.

"It was dramatic, but it was not as well planned as Sid and Kiara. It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for the rest of your life to hear about. I did it one day before the wedding," Vicky will be seen saying the KWK 8 episode. When asked by Karan whether he went down on his knees, the Sam Bahadur star replied in affirmation.

In the new season, Karan Johar promises fresh segments like Koffee Wrestling, Kwiz & Tell, and Ask Me Anything with Karan, in addition to the beloved Rapid Fire round. The show has always provided glimpses into celebrities' lives, from Deepika Padukone's unseen wedding video to discussions about comebacks with stars like Alia Bhatt and Sunny Deol.

This season is set to feature prominent figures like Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jahnvi Kapoor, offering fans an exciting lineup of guests.