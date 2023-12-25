Hyderabad: The new promo of Koffee With Karan is out and it features Sharmila Tagore along with her son Saif Ali Khan. In the promo, Sharmila is seen spilling secrets about one of Saif's dating outings. Saif, on the other hand, stated that it was completely "exaggerated" and inquired if they were on the couch to discuss "embarrassing stories" about him.

The Koffee With Karan teaser begins with Saif and Sharmila arriving on set, dressed in matching black outfits. Sharmila shares her apprehension over her appearance on the show, saying she does not know what to expect. Further into the clip, Karan asks Sharmila when was the last time she chastised Saif. While Sharmila was still attempting to remember, Saif remarked, "quite a minute ago," to which she agreed.

Karan then asked Saif how Kareena had rubbed off on him. Saif couldn't understand the question, prompting Karan to explain that it wasn't a vulgar question. The highlight of the promo is when Karan asks Sharmila to give more information about a previously unknown anecdote about Saif from his college days. "He didn't go to the university," Sharmila remarked, presumably referring to the period he had arrived in England for further studies.

She further added that he invited the air hostess out, and that they went somewhere else. Saif interjected with "very exaggerated," but Sharmila reminded him that it was up to her to tell her side of the story. Karan also requested that Saif follow 'protocol' and let Sharmila ji finish. Saif inquired as to whether they were on Koffee With Karan solely to discuss "embarrassing" stories about him.