Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding the third episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 is palpable, particularly as it unveils the dynamic pairing of B-town's Gen Z divas Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. As the clock ticks towards midnight, fans eagerly await an unfiltered and candid conversation between these two as the host Karan Johar will make them spill the beans.

In a recent sneak peek into the episode, Sara Ali Khan graced the iconic Koffee with Karan couch which according to Karan helps manifest celebrities their innermost aspirations. While Sara manifested inner peace and noteworthy film projects, Ananya Panday, not to be outdone, seized the moment for her own manifestation, expressing a heartfelt desire for love, respect, and collaboration with none other than the host, Karan Johar.

Earlier, the makers of the show dropped a promo for KWK 8 episode 3 featuring Sara and Ananya. Going by the promo hinted at a conversation surrounding the swirling rumors surrounding the two star kids. Sara Ali Khan, known for her infectious humor, skillfully sidestepped the speculations surrounding her alleged romantic entanglement with cricketer Shubman Gill. With a clever and light-hearted twist, she redirected the spotlight onto a different 'Sara.' The banter continued as both Sara and Karan engaged in playful teasing of Ananya, delving into the gossip mill surrounding her rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Following the success of preceding episodes, featuring the charismatic duos of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, as well as the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, Koffee with Karan Season 8 promises a continued array of star-studded pairings. Viewers can look forward to forthcoming episodes showcasing the likes of Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, and the iconic duo of Kajol and Rani Mukerji, among other celebrities.

For the ardent fans, the show's latest episodes are slated for a Thursday premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. As the clock inches towards midnight, Bollywood aficionados and gossip enthusiasts can tune in for a rendezvous with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday on the coveted Koffee with Karan couch.