Hyderabad: The eighth season of Koffee with Karan has already provided audiences with eight episodes full of rumours and fascinating details about their favourite celebrities. Coming up on the next episode of this season, viewers can expect an entertaining and insightful conversation between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The popular duo from Singham Again will be joining director-host Karan Johar on the couch for a captivating discussion about Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

In the newly released promo, both Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are seen looking dapper as ever. Karan Johar starts off with a light-hearted question, asking Ajay about his response to success. Rohit playfully interrupts, commenting on how Ajay and Salman are often seen hanging out outside their vans on set, regardless of whether their film becomes a blockbuster or not.

When asked about working with the energetic Ranveer Singh, Rohit acknowledges his unique presence and energy on set. In contrast, Ajay humorously remarks that he either has to mute Ranveer or cover his own ears. "Either I shut him up or I shut my ear," he said. Ajay also reveals some interesting details about himself, such as not being invited to parties and deliberately avoiding the paparazzi at airports, admitting that it's because he doesn't call the paparazzi himself.

Rohit goes on to share some fun anecdotes about Ranveer, mentioning his tendency to change dialogues during scenes, occasional meltdowns before difficult shots, and his wild behaviour at wrap parties. The promo ends on a surprising note, with Ajay confessing that Karan was once his industry rival, leaving the usually articulate host momentarily speechless.