Hyderabad: Director-host Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8 has been providing viewers with fascinating revelations. Karan, who excels at extracting juicy details about the personal and professional lives of celebrities, has now set his sights on Bollywood actors Rani Mukerji and Kajol. Prior to the episode's release, Karan unveiled a preview showcasing the fun-filled moments captured during the shoot.

In the promo, Rani playfully reminded Karan of the time he snatched food from her and hit her during the filming of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She stated, "You hit me, snatched food from me." Kajol, who was also seated on the couch, amusingly referred to it as 'abuse'. Karan playfully reacted by labeling the incident as 'bitchy'.

It seems that Karan and Rani will be taking a trip down memory lane, revisiting their experiences on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Rani had previously confessed that Karan did not allow her to eat on the sets. Karan himself admitted that he had instructed room service not to bring food to Rani, despite her requests, as he wanted her to lose weight for her character 'Tina' in the film.

As for the upcoming sixth episode of Koffee With Karan 8, viewers can anticipate Kajol and Rani to open up about their lives, movies, and everything in between, as they provide candid insights. Viewers can catch Koffee With Karan 8 every Thursday at midnight on Disney+Hotstar for a brand new episode. Previous guests on the Koffee Couch include Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.