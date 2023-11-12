Hyderabad: In the latest promo for Koffee with Karan, we catch a glimpse of Karan Johar interrogating Kareena Kapoor about her absence from the Gadar 2 success party, allegedly due to a past disagreement with Ameesha Patel. Alia Bhatt joins the show as well, referring to the couch as 'Kontroversial with a K.'

During the promo, Alia and Kareena engage in a lighthearted discussion about their family dynamics, attempting to determine who is the older sister-in-law and who is the younger sister-in-law. Kareena vehemently declares, "I am not anyone's bhabhi!" It is worth noting that Kareena is actually Alia's sister-in-law, as she is married to Ranbir Kapoor, who is Kareena's cousin.

Karan seizes the opportunity to question Kareena's absence from the Gadar 2 success party, leading her to respond with confusion, "Me?" Karan promptly reminds her of her 'history' with Ameesha Patel, the lead actor of the film. In response, Kareena diverts her gaze and dismissively states, "I am choosing to ignore Karan, as you all can see!"

Earlier this year, Ameesha disclosed that filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had asked Kareena to leave the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai just three days before production began. Ameesha clarified, "She didn't back out voluntarily. As per Rakesh ji's account, he decided to remove her from the film due to their differences," she revealed in an interview with a media portal.

On another note, Alia and Kareena were recently featured together in a jewelry advertisement. Additionally, Kareena hosted a Diwali celebration at her Mumbai residence, attended by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Candid photos from the event circulated on social media, showcasing Alia's presence alongside the entire Kapoor family.