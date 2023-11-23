Hyderabad: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 saw an intriguing revelation when the show's host, filmmaker Karan Johar, divulged some spicy information. He revealed that Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan did not initially support the casting of Alia Bhatt in Student Of The Year, which marked the debut of all three actors.

The comedy-drama was released in 2012, and directed by Karan Johar himself. It was this film that kickstarted the careers of Alia, Varun, and Sidharth. In the particular episode featuring Varun and Sidharth, Karan disclosed that when Alia first walked in for the first time, both actors sent him messages conveying their disapproval, saying, "You can't cast her."

Karan recalled that one of them mentioned she was too young. "I am saying it started like this but when we shot with her, 3 months post that for a photo shoot, I remember she stood quiet and didn’t look at either of you. Either she was conscious or shy because you all already knew me. She didn’t know me at all. We did the photo shoot, and right after that, I mean, I knew at the first shot," said Karan.

Varun chimed in, saying, "Yeah even I knew." Reacting immediately and with amusement, Karan added while laughing, "Stop pretending! What rubbish are you talking Varun? You kept sending me images of other girls, you didn't want me to cast her." To this, Varun sheepishly replied, "No no… I didn't know her."

Sidharth interjected, saying, "But see, that was what was wonderful that she was the underdog within the underdogs here already and then she emerged." After her role in Student of the Year, Alia's career skyrocketed as she starred in some of the most highly acclaimed and successful films. On the professional front, Karan reunited with Alia Bhatt after 11 years since Student of the Year for his latest project, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also stars Ranveer Singh.