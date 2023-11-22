KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8 KJO REVEALS SIDHARTH MALHOTRA ATTENDED HIS PARTY DESPITE HAVING FEVER TO PATCH UP WITH KIARA ADVANI AFTER A FIGHT

Hyderabad: Director-host Karan Johar will reveal intriguing details about Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. Accompanied by Varun Dhawan, Sid will make his first appearance on the show since getting married to Kiara. The couple kept their relationship under wraps until they tied the knot earlier this year.

Karan recalled a time when he threw a party that was being attended both by Sid and Kiara, although they were in a fight with each other. He said as they settled their differences and reconciled, he sensed that they were meant to be together.

"I remember they (Sid and Kiara) were having a fight, he was having a high fever, and he had come to my party. But it was very sweet because two hours later they were sitting together and she was feeding him. At that point, I realized that this is going to happen, they are going to happen," said Karan.

Varun Dhawan also reminisced about the incident, expressing his surprise when he witnessed Kiara's excitement upon seeing Sidharth. Despite his high fever, Sid had made the effort to attend the bash just to see Kiara.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starred alongside each other in the critically acclaimed biopic Shershah, based on the life of Vikram Batra. Their performances garnered much praise. The couple tied the knot in February 2023, celebrating their union at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their close-knit circle.

Meanwhile, Sid and Varun are reuniting after 11 years on the Koffee Couch. They first appeared on the show with Alia Bhatt during their debut in Student of the Year. The forthcoming episode is scheduled to be released on Disney+ Hotstar at midnight on Thursday.