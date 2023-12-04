Hyderabad: Following Rani Mukerji and Kajol, the makers of Koffee With Karan Season 8 are all set to welcome Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal on the show. The actors, who have shared screen space in Lust Stories and Govinda Naam Mera will be the latest guests on Karan Johar's popular talk show. The makers of KWK 8 have released a promo on social media to announce Vicky and Kiara's appearance. In a newly released promo, Kiara and Vicky shared insights into their relationships with their respective spouses Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif.

The upcoming episode of the much-adored show, hosted by Karan Johar, promises candid conversations with the charming duo, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. The episode is anticipated to cover their marriages, proposals, and more, with a blend of entertainment, warmth, and laughter.

Reflecting on a previous episode, Karan Johar remarked, "The last time I interviewed Vicky, he was with your husband." Kiara Advani responded, "When Sid came for that episode, we had just returned from Rome, where he proposed to me." Additionally, Vicky shared the endearing nicknames Katrina Kaif uses for him: "Bubu, Baby, and Aye." During a coffee shots round, Karan teased about snooping into partners' phones, prompting Kiara to laughingly reply, "Snooping forget, I will look like this only. Who is it? Achha Karan."

Karan Johar has returned as the host of Hotstar Specials' Koffee with Karan 8, featuring closer insights into Bollywood stars' glamorous lives. This season, the show featured Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol so far. Upcoming episodes will see Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Janhvi Kapoor among others spilling the beans.