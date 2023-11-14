Hyderabad: Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan Season 8 continues to captivate viewers with its thrilling content in every episode. The upcoming episode, in particular, promises to be even more exhilarating as dynamic sisters-in-law Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan take centre stage. Their presence is bound to infuse candid discussions, guaranteeing intriguing revelations. In the forthcoming episode, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be unveiling that she feels anxious while watching her movies.

In the much-anticipated forthcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Alia and Kareena spill the beans on a multitude of topics. Amidst their candid revelations, Kareena also confesses that she feels nervous when she watches her movies and admits to never having watched any of them. She candidly shares, "I feel anxious when I see myself. I haven't seen anything of mine, I just feel like I am at a place where I am very happy, very calm, very relaxed and everything is going well and I feel that if I start watching myself and judging."

Alia responds to Kareena's confession with astonishment, exclaiming, "It's so surprising! You are the epitome of confidence." In the episode, Alia talks about her family dynamics with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She mentions that their most cherished moments are spent with their daughter Raha Kapoor whenever they manage to carve out some precious time. However, a playful disagreement emerges as they compete for quality time with their little one. "It's like now you have her, now give me," Alia said. To this, Kareena interjects with a playful remark, saying, "That's the cue to have another one, maybe, so both of you can have one each."

Koffee with Karan Season 8 has already showcased renowned pairs such as Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday. The upcoming episodes, featuring Kajol-Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty, are eagerly anticipated by fans. Don't forget to mark your calendar for the highly awaited episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, starring Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, scheduled to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on November 16.